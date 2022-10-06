Sky Cams
Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns this weekend

Beaufort Shrimp Festival
Beaufort Shrimp Festival(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular annual event returns to the Lowcountry this weekend.

The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the city’s Waterfront Park.

“We have such amazing things planned, such amazing restaurants so we are ready to go. Let’s do this,” said Andrea Hackenberger, the Downtown Manager and Events coordinator in Beaufort.

To accommodate as many people as possible, seafood won’t be the only thing on the menu.

“We’re going to have four shrimp vendors specifically, but then two non-shrimp specific restaurants,” Hackenberger said.

She also says there’ll be live, local music playing along with the famous event in the water that only happens in Beaufort.

“Sea Island Rotary does an awesome shrimp drop with little rubber shrimp. They sell them for $10 each and you can win a huge prize and they drop in the Beaufort River,” she said.

As far as ticketing goes, organizers say you’ve got options. They say admission to the park itself is free so if you want to come set up a lawn chair and just listen to some music, that’s one option, or you can buy food tickets to get yourself in on some of that local restaurant quality shrimp they’ll have going on.

