Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization planning for 2050

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year 2050 might seem far away – but the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is already planning.

They are specifically looking at transportation and how to best meet those needs decades down the road.

They have already hosted several meetings and there are more coming up this month, but if you can’t make it in person, they ask to at least fill out an online survey.

The survey is anonymous and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

As the Coastal Metropolitan Planning Organization develops their 2050 plan, they are asking residents about a few different transportation topics including – covering roadways, bicycling, pedestrians, public transportation, equity and resiliency.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee from District 6 says this is important for the entire region to have a plan but he is encouraging his constituents to take part because transportation is a huge part of connecting the city.

“You know the southside, we have annexed a lot of property in the past 20 years on the southside, a lot of this was county at one point, now we’re trying to play catch up and become connected to the main part of Savannah. I think oftentimes, the southside folks feel like we are left out from time to time and this is just another piece to keep us connected to the overall aspect of Savannah,” Purtee said.

This is not just for southside residents though, this is the entire coastal region.

