Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed.

That’s according to the real estate company selling the property.

However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public.

WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before the bidding period closed in August.

However, an official sale total has not been announced.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.