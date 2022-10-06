Sky Cams
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday

City of Savannah
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside.

Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.

That is why District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee is hosting a town hall discussion about the project.

He has leveraged about $5 million to make it happen but they are still looking for ideas.

If you would like to make your voice heard, the town hall is happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Forest Community Center – which is located inside Windsor Forest Elementary school.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee says with the school growing, it is time they get a space for residents on the southside to have their own established place.

“Not only is it a community center but we are looking at a service center for individuals, places where people can go pay their water bills, places where people can go talk to code enforcement officers, a place where maybe a southside precinct officer can do the report and host some meeting there from time to time if need be,” Purtee said.

The meeting Thursday is just the first of many to happen over the next several months. Then they can begin the process of getting the design approved and finalizing a location.

