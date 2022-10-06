‘It made me feel pretty again:’ Group of cancer survivors get makeovers

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - Breast cancer awareness may be highlighted every year in October, but as we know the fight against the disease can last much longer than a month.

Women who have fought...

“I was diagnosed in February.”

And are still fighting...

“I just finished 16 rounds of chemo.”

Were pampered today with a makeup session they’ve so well deserved.

“It made me feel pretty again. It was nice to have eyebrows again and put a little color back in my face,” said Mandy Marino.

Chosen as the group supermodel, Mandy got a personalized makeover as the rest of the class followed along. Their leader, who works for Hilton Head Hospital, is a survivor herself and knows how difficult this disease can make looking in a mirror firsthand.

“Chemotherapy, radiation, some of the treatments that all of our breast cancer patients have to go through does have issues on skin and so Mary Kay coming in doing lotions and makeups makes you feel good,” said nurse navigator Kerry Reilly.

It’s a struggle Mandy’s gone through in the last few months, saying this group of ladies and these kinds of activities are helping her along the way.

”Losing my hair and your eyebrows and eyelashes is very traumatic, I think that’s one of the hardest things. Just to be surrounded and to feel I’m not alone and I can get through it is very very wonderful.”

Her support group helps each other year-round, but its facilitator hopes this month they can help others too.

“I hope that 39 year old is thinking I need to get my first mammogram.”

