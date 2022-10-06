Lace up for Lupus Awareness Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Miss Georgia USA competition is coming up next month and one of the Coastal Empire’s own is preparing for that challenge while facing another personal battle too.

The first Miss Wilmington Island USA is asking for your support this weekend, at a Lupus Awareness Walk in Daffin Park.

Caitlin Whalen is representing the island community while also facing Stage 5 Lupus.

She joined WTOC on Morning Break with Salathiel DeLoach, the founder of the DeLoach Lupus Foundation, which is putting on the walk.

