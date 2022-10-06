Sky Cams
Metter Police, clergy to hold community worship services

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Metter have two chances in the next week to meet with police and help build understanding.

Metter Police and local clergy will gather Sunday in the downtown park for a worship service as part of a national and local effort called Faith & Blue.

Chief Robert Shore says they’ve been putting this together for a long time to build relationships between police and the community. He says those efforts helped everyone deal with a tragic shooting in which a teen was shot and killed back in the summer.

But he hopes they can build from there to establish more dialogue.

“For a long time, there’s been a communication gap between certain communities and a police department, where we don’t understand each other’s side.”

He hopes events on back to back days Sunday and Monday can improve community dialogue to not just respond to crime and tragedy but move forward to hopefully prevent more of them.

The meeting Monday night will happen at 6pm here at Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Trappnell Street.

The public is invited.

