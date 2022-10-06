Military widow surprised with new home in Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman in Effingham County received a well-deserved surprise Thursday morning.

Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit that provides mortgage-free homes to veterans, first responders and their families, surprised a military widow with the foundation of her very own new home.

“Home for a Hero” – that’s exactly what this new home in Rincon will be.

“Basically, we build hope, by providing homes and home modifications, and transitional housing to wounded, ill and injured veterans, first responders and their families,” said Molly Halliday, with Operation Finally Home.

People gathered in the street of the new neighborhood, all for Miranda Briggs and her daughter, Essex. Briggs’ husband, Garrett, served as a U.S. Army Ranger. He succumbed to his PTSD-related depression in 2018.

“After our loss of Garrett, there were a lot of benefits that didn’t kick in, and a lot of organizations that didn’t recognize his service or his death. There was a lot of gray zone that we found ourselves into,” Briggs said.

So, Briggs started the Fight the War Within Foundation – a nonprofit that connects people to mental health resources. She is also an EMT and firefighter. Thursday, serving as a day, to give back to someone who has given so much.

“Surprises are something I’m not good at, with processing. Especially as a first responder, you shut that off and go with it. So, I was thrown off today. That’s for sure. This is immense. This means a whole lot,” Briggs said.

As friends and community members leave notes of encouragement written into the foundation of their new home, Briggs says this brings her a lot of relief.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s been a struggle to rebound and build stability. So, today, it just feels that this is a weight off. This will be her home, it’s that dream that he and I had, that’s come full circle today,” she said.

The homes are built by Lennar Corporation. Briggs home is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

