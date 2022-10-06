Sky Cams
Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus.

According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row.

Police said no threats were made and no one saw a weapon. A student reported the situation feeling uneasy. Police say they searched a student about 100 yards off campus and found nothing. That student was detained but has been released.

Multiple agencies responded to Beaufort High School on Wednesday for a false active shooter report. The FBI is now involved in that investigation as several school districts across South Carolina responded to hoax calls on the same day.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it also responded to Battery Creek High School on Thursday morning for a report of a weapon on campus. One person has been detained and there was no weapon found at Battery Creek either.

The sheriff’s office said the school will remain on lockdown while it does a security sweep.

