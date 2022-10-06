Savannah area resident bitten by rabid bat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bat has tested positive for rabies in the Savannah area.

The Coastal Health District said the bat bit a resident on the hand. That person is receiving post-exposure rabies treatment and is expected to fully recover.

The bat’s exact home location isn’t known. The resident hit the bat with their car on a commute from downtown Savannah to Whitemarsh Island and was bitten when removing the bat from the car windshield.

The resident then notified the health department so the animal could be tested for rabies.

Several species of wild animals that are native to coastal Georgia – including raccoons, foxes, and bats – can carry rabies. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that is primarily spread by infected animals. Following these tips can protect you and your family from rabies:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know.

Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years depending on veterinary recommendation and vaccine used.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn.

