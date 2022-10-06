Sky Cams
Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker make campaign stops across Georgia

(AP Photo)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The race for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat is heating up as election day is about a month away.

Senator Raphael Warnock made stops along the Coastal Empire today, including in Savannah. Republican challenger Herschel Walker was campaigning near Augusta today as well.

Senator Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native, returned to his hometown today touting the work he says he’s already done in office across the political divide.

“There is a road that runs through our humanity that is bigger than partisan politics, that is bigger than regional differences. There is a road that runs through our humanity that is more important than politics, more important than tribalism, more important than all of these ways they’re trying to separate us.”

Herschel Walker making a stop in Wadley today speaking to a crowd of supporters about being an underdog.

“The problem we have sometimes, is we’re looking at something else. We think something else is better. But you have to work for everything you get.”

After the speech, he had a prepared remark regarding the recent reports that he paid an ex-girlfriend for an abortion, while his platform is pro-life.

“I know why you’re here, you’re here because the democrats are desperate and they’re desperate to make this race about my family because they know they don’t want to talk about Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock.”

When asked about recent headlines regarding Walker, Warnock had this to say:

“I believe that my position on this has been consistent. It has not changed. A patient’s room is too cramped of space for a patient, her doctor, and the U.S. government. I believe in women.”

Both candidates reminding voters of the importance of showing up to the polls when early voting begins on October 17th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

