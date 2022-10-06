Tons of events for Savannah State’s homecoming week
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Savannah State University!
This year’s theme is “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”
The coronation of Mr. & Miss SSU is Thursday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
Then from noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the center of campus, there will be a parade and party in the yard.
Later on, there’s the Greek step show at Tiger Arena from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Tigers will take on Virginia University in the big homecoming game Saturday at T. A. Wright Stadium. Kickoff is 3 p.m.
