13th annual Real Squeal BBQ and Music Festival happening this weekend

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s time to fire up the grills because today kicks off day one of the 13th annual Real Squeal BBQ and Music Festival in Lyons!

Today’s events started this morning in downtown Lyons and go until 10 p.m. There’s live music, the Backyard BBQ contest, street dancing and more.

Then at 8:45 p.m. there will be a fireworks show. For day two, on Saturday, activities get underway at 10 a.m. in Partin Park.

This is where you will be able to check out more than 50 vendors and the 31 professional BBQ teams who travel to Lyons from all over the country. They are all competing for the grand champion award of $2,500.

If BBQ isn’t your thing, but cars are you’re in luck! There will be a classic car show tomorrow too at the First Baptist Church.

Daphne Walker, the Director of Lyons Main Street says they’re expecting about 6,000 people to attend over the two days. Even though the event is free, Walker says they still make anywhere from $10-$15,000 from the vendors and sponsors.

This money goes right back into the community. Walker encourages everyone to come check it out.

“This is a great opportunity for people who aren’t from here or even that are here that don’t know what we have downtown still to go out and look around and make plans to come back!”

If you’re interested in some great food and lots of fun this weekend and want to go, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.