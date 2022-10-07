71st annual Savannah Greek Festival is underway

Sky Cams
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 71st annual Savannah Greek Festival began today.

Night one of dancing, smiling, and that yummy food is in the books.

It’s a three day and night event at the Hellenic Center next to St Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church.

It was standing room only during the dance, but there’s room outside in the courtyard. That’s where vendors are.

You’ll take a little something Greek home with you like some authentic jewelry.

“The eye is good luck for us. Good luck for ourselves, for the house, for everything,” said vendor Alexia Petrou.

For a look at the full schedule, click here.

