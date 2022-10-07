Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York.

Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations leaving out of the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

The Savannah Fire Department was at the airport today, offering an inaugural water canon salute as Breeze Airway’s first flight from New Orleans to Savannah, made its way to its gate.

Happy passengers were met with celebratory cupcakes as they got off the plane. Breeze Airways officials say the new flights help connect coastal Georgia with other parts of the country, in an easier way.

“Our business model is really about hitting underserved markets with nonstop destinations. We feel like Savannah, Georgia doesn’t have a lot of nonstops, it connects to a lot of hubs. That’s what you see when you come in here and look at the departures list,” said Ryne Williams with Breeze Airways.

The planes on this route will start in New Orleans, stop in Savannah, travel to Westchester, then come back the same way.

There’s also a sale on airfare for some of these flights right now. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.