Brightside Child and Family Advocacy opens second location in Savannah
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brightside Child and Family Advocacy opened their second location in Savannah earlier today.

They held a ribbon cutting ceremony today in honor of it.

The program helps parents in developing healthy relationships with their kids while being in a court-mandated supervised visitation providing space for families experiencing foster care and from the family court law,

One staff member shared how happy she was that even more services could be provided for people in the area.

“No we are just so excited about this. This is, you know we still have the Savannah CASA program which is what our signature is, which we are recruiting volunteers for currently. And we’re very excited that we get to expand and provide more services that just fits so nicely with that other program,” said member Kate Blaire.

If you need more information or looking to volunteer yourself, click here.

