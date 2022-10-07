Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into this morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be back in the 50s for most. Plus, we’ll track a little patchy fog chance through mid-morning anywhere between I-95 and the coast.

Throughout today, I’ll for sunny to mostly skies all around the area as highs top out in the mid-80s. During that time, we’ll lose all of the moisture we had this morning making it another beautiful day to get outdoors! Then, our next cold front comes through late Friday into the early hours of tomorrow.

This front does not look to be very strong and since we’ll be relatively dry, I’m not going to look for much in way of rain chances. However, we will be looking at highs over the weekend in the upper-70s to lower-80s with a little more cloud cover.

Regardless, it’ll still be a great weekend for any outdoor plans you might have! If you have any beach plans over the weekend, I’m looking for cooler water to be working its way in. So, water temps will be near 70 degrees. Outside of that, it’ll still be great conditions with light waves and nice temps through the start of next week. Currently, I’m not expecting any more rain chances until at least the middle of next week.

