End Zone: Scores for Week 8 of high school football
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday:
- Burke County 3 at Benedictine 28 F
Friday:
- Camden County at Richmond Hill
- Lakeside-Evans at Brunswick
- Grovetown at Effingham County
- Glynn Academy at South Effingham
- Coffee at Bradwell Institute
- Jenkins at Ware County
- Statesboro at Greenbrier
- Islands at Wayne County
- Southeast Bulloch at New Hampstead
- Beach at Long County
- Calvary Day at Groves
- Savannah Christian at Johnson
- Liberty County at Savannah Country Day
- Dodge County at Jeff Davis
- Appling County at Toombs County
- Brantley County at Windsor Forest
- Vidalia at Tattnall County
- Johnson County at Bacon County
- Metter at Bryan County
- Claxton at Savannah
- Jenkins County at MCA
- Montgomery County at Portal
- Lucy Beckham at Bluffton
- Colleton County at Hilton Head Island
- May River at James Island
- Wade Hampton at Edisto
- Estill at Whale Branch
- Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Briarwood at Bulloch Academy
- Robert Toombs at Frederica Academy
- Memorial Day at Pinewood Christian
- Trinity Christian at St. Andrew’s
- Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian
- John Paul II at Hilton Head Prep
- Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg
- Bethesda at Colleton Prep
- Cross Schools at Clarendon Hall
- Dorchester Academy at Patrick Henry
Saturday:
- Beaufort at Battery Creek
