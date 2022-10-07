Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 8 of high school football

(WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 8 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:
  • Burke County 3 at Benedictine 28 F
Friday:
  • Camden County at Richmond Hill
  • Lakeside-Evans at Brunswick
  • Grovetown at Effingham County
  • Glynn Academy at South Effingham
  • Coffee at Bradwell Institute
  • Jenkins at Ware County
  • Statesboro at Greenbrier
  • Islands at Wayne County
  • Southeast Bulloch at New Hampstead
  • Beach at Long County
  • Calvary Day at Groves
  • Savannah Christian at Johnson
  • Liberty County at Savannah Country Day
  • Dodge County at Jeff Davis
  • Appling County at Toombs County
  • Brantley County at Windsor Forest
  • Vidalia at Tattnall County
  • Johnson County at Bacon County
  • Metter at Bryan County
  • Claxton at Savannah
  • Jenkins County at MCA
  • Montgomery County at Portal
  • Lucy Beckham at Bluffton
  • Colleton County at Hilton Head Island
  • May River at James Island
  • Wade Hampton at Edisto
  • Estill at Whale Branch
  • Woodland at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Briarwood at Bulloch Academy
  • Robert Toombs at Frederica Academy
  • Memorial Day at Pinewood Christian
  • Trinity Christian at St. Andrew’s
  • Thomas Heyward at Hilton Head Christian
  • John Paul II at Hilton Head Prep
  • Beaufort Academy at Williamsburg
  • Bethesda at Colleton Prep
  • Cross Schools at Clarendon Hall
  • Dorchester Academy at Patrick Henry
Saturday:
  • Beaufort at Battery Creek

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

