Group in Statesboro helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro known for helping neighbors in need has turned its attention to Florida to help those hurt by Hurricane Ian.

Organizers from Christian Social Ministries say they immediately looked beyond whether they should or should not help hurricane victims, but looked at how and where to help.

John Long threw the last handfuls of supplies into the trailer before he hits the road. The catastrophic images of Hurricane Ian’s impact on Florida prompted him and others to collect for the victims.

“Oh there was no doubt that we were going. We just put out the pleas for the usual supplies,” said John Long with Christian School Ministries.

He’s communicating with people on the ground on or around Pine Island. This load includes cleaning supplies and insect repellant.

While his own group struggles to help local people with needs for food, electricity or more, he’s moved at the way people in this community gave to help strangers elsewhere.

“A lot of people dig down and, as a lot of them say, “give ‘til it hurts” because they know the people down there don’t have anything.”

He says he’s grateful for the way people sacrifice to help people in need.

Long says they’ll gather more info while they’re down there and come back to plan a second supply drop soon.

