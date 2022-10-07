Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry.

There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale homecoming they’ve had in two years, so the energy is high and everyone is ready for all the fun that the weekend will bring.

Since Sunday, Savannah State has had homecoming events all over campus. Today they had a parade, which included their band and the cheerleaders and dancers.

After the parade they stopped in Alexis Circle for what they call Yard Fest. It really brought everyone together, the students and alumni, as they all danced around.

There’s also a fish fry going on until 4 p.m., which is a super popular part of homecoming. But it doesn’t stop there, tonight they have a Greek step show where the sororities and fraternities will face each other in a dance competition.

Some alumni, one who’s in the class of 1957 and one who hasn’t missed a homecoming weekend since he graduated a few years ago, say engaging with the current students is one of their favorite parts as well as celebrating the university’s accomplishments.

“My favorite part is really seeing the alumni come together with our students and having that opportunity to unify in that Tiger pride, but also embrace the culture of Savanna State. It’s also an opportunity to celebrate through various events, parties and philanthropic events. It is homecoming,” said Johnny McDonald.

“The campus has grown immensely since I was here. It’s unbelievable! We have a very strong alumni that helps to keep it sustained. We just love it to death. It has done so much for us,” said Laure Kornegy Irwin.

Events continue for the next few hours and then tomorrow tailgating begins at 12 p.m. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Then homecoming weekend will wrap with a concert for the students after the game and a worship service tomorrow at 5 p.m.

