McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Floridians are continuing to sift through the damage after Hurricane Ian ripped through last week.

Downed trees and debris continue to be an issue, preventing many from being able to get out of their homes.

McIntosh County Landscaper, Peter Campbell, is no stranger to helping with storm damage.

“I work a lot of storms, and do a lot of work, it was pretty rough. It lets you know we have to stick together and help each other out.”

He started his business in 2018, and helped with Hurricane Michael victims then, too. Now, he went back to Florida again - this time, free of charge.

“It was saddening just to see it. People are totally dependent on other people to bring them stuff.”

Campbell and a team of his employees went to work clearing people’s driveways and yards. They were there for most of this week.

“This one was different. They needed help. FEMA hasn’t really gotten to them yet, some of them still don’t have power. So, I just helped.”

He’s back home in McIntosh County for now, but says he would love to make another trip to help.

“I would definitely go back if I could fund it. That was the only reason I came back”

In total, Campbell and his team helped 11 families clean up over the course of three days.

Campbell says he brought his excavator, numerous chainsaws, and fuel to help clear the damage. He even left a generator behind for a family that needed it.

