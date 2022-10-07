Sky Cams
Savannah Ghost Pirates unveil jersey(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff and Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates unveiled the team’s jersey today at the Enmarket Arena.

WTOC spoke to Savannah Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo at the event.

“I really do love the jerseys. I like the green especially, which is the jersey will be wearing on opening night here in front of a sold out crowd at the Enmarket Arena. And then the jersey I’m wearing now, the black jersey, will be our road jersey for most of the season.”

The Ghost Pirates will play their first home opener on Nov. 5 at the Enmarket Arena.

For the full 2022-23 schedule, click here.

