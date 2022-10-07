Savannah Philharmonic prepares for Phil the Park tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic’s annual event, Phil the Park, is returning to Forsyth Park tomorrow, Oct. 8.

This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert.” It is free and open to the public.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra will take the main stage, led by Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada.

For more information, visit: https://savannahphilharmonic.org.

