Savannah Philharmonic prepares for Phil the Park tomorrow

By WTOC Staff and Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic’s annual event, Phil the Park, is returning to Forsyth Park tomorrow, Oct. 8.

This year’s Phil the Park is themed “Movies in Concert.” It is free and open to the public.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra will take the main stage, led by Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada.

For more information, visit: https://savannahphilharmonic.org.

