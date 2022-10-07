Sky Cams
Savannah street named after Sen. Raphael Warnock

“Raphael Warnock Way” is now an official destination in Savannah.
“Raphael Warnock Way” is now an official destination in Savannah.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Raphael Warnock Way” is now an official destination in Savannah.

The area on Cape Street between Morris and Brewer in Savannah now honors the senator. The location recognizes the Kayton Homes public housing complex where Warnock grew up.

A designation ceremony was held Thursday with the Senator in attendance. He says its special to feel the pride of his hometown.

“Its a wonderful thing for your hometown to say we’re proud. And when i think about all that was poured into me, I really have spent a lifetime hoping that the folks that invested so much in me would be proud and would see that I tried my best to make good on that investment,” Sen. Warnock said.

Savannah City Council approved this designation back in August.

