Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture.

The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.

Statesboro Bulloch Chamber and the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority team up for this and bring together some of the larger local agribusiness companies to show off equipment and share information with visitors. It coincides with the First Friday celebration.

Organizers say it’s important to spotlight agriculture, even in a rural or suburban community.

“We have 25% of our population, our college students who may be from big cities, who can come enjoy downtown and be exposed to an industry they may not have seen before,” said Chamber CEO Jennifer Davis.

The event lasts until 7:30 p.m. so you’ve got time to get here.

