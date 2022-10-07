Voter registration deadlines looming for Nov. elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is a month away.

Some of the deadlines to be able to cast your ballot are coming up soon.

Registering to vote has to be done by Tuesday, Oct. 11.

So if you have not registered to vote or checked your status, be sure to take a few minutes to go online and get that ready to go. If it is not done by Tuesday, you will not be able to vote in November.

While Election Day is when a lot of people will head to the polls, they will start to mail out absentee ballots in just a few days.

The Board of Registrars says this became popular during the pandemic and many of them continue to use that option.

But remember there were some changes with Senate Bill 202. The drop boxes are located inside of early voting locations and there are only three in the county now.

Also, the window to get in your absentee ballot application is shorter, but the Chatham County Board of Registrars says that does help them fix errors and still get you a ballot on time.

“It gives more time in case a mistake is made on your absentee ballot…you will get the opportunity to cure it. And if it does have an error we will let you know through a cure letter saying hey this one aspect of your application for an absentee ballot was off, fix this and we will send you a ballot,” said Colin McRae with Chatham County Board of Registrars.

Some of the most common errors they see with mail in ballot applications is not filling it all out, you need your drivers license number or ID number, your birthday and you need to sign it.

If you want to vote by mail, that application process is open now and will run through Oct. 28. Those need to be returned to the Board of Registrars office by the time polls close on election day which is Nov. 8.

Early voting begins Oct. 17.

“The ballot in this county of course has all of the statewide races, governor’s race, senate race, your attorney general, etc., then we do have several local races and then there is a proposed constitutional amendment,” said McRae.

With all of that on the ballot in just a few weeks, McRae is urging voters to do your research before you vote - no matter which option you choose.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.