Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police.
The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street.
Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing.
