Garden City Housing Team beautifying homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes.

This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’

Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community met at the Savannah State Farmers Market to get their shirts and supplies before splitting up into groups to go to their assigned home.

They helped do some light painting at some of the homes. They also did landscape work, like laying down new mulch and raking away leaves and weeds.

Organizers say this is the second time they’ve done this, but the first time since before the pandemic. The homes selected were registered by the homeowners last month at the Garden City Housing Fair.

Members of the Garden City Housing Team say it’s such a fun event and they’re happy to be able to help out their neighbors who need it most.

“It’s elderly people and low to moderate income, those who can’t afford to repair or just fix their house up so that’s what we’re here to do. I feel elated. I mean, I’m just so excited because anything that I can do for Garden City residents I try to do,” MonaLisa Monroe said.

Once the 6 hours were up, the groups had a wrap up party featuring music and dancing! Monroe says they will do this again some time next year, but in the meantime if you’re looking for help around your house click here.

