Single vehicle accident causes power outage
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening.
Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries.
According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263 customers are without power. Estimated restoration time is 9:00 p.m.
