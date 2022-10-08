Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening.

Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries.

According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263 customers are without power. Estimated restoration time is 9:00 p.m.

