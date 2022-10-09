ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - It took a little while to get going but the Dawgs eventually did pulling away from Auburn for a 42-10 win in the latest chapter of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Dawgs take down Auburn 42-10 in Athens/ UGA: 6th straight win over Tigers.

Georgia just couldn’t seem to get out of first gear offensively in the first half. Even the Dawgs admitted it was another sluggish start. But once they got rolling in the second half, they got rolling mostly on the ground.

Stetson Bennett’s 64 yard score was the highlight of a day that 292 total rushing yards and three touchdowns from Daijun Edwards.

Maybe it wasn’t the prettiest victory, but it was the sixth win in a row for the Dawgs over rival Auburn.

“I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10. What I’m saying is we have to get better. I just celebrated in the locker room with a group of kids that are 18-22 years old and just beat Auburn for the consecutive some number of times. I’m proud of them. I’m happy for them. But I’m also realistic that we have to continue to grow and continue to get better.”

“I think we get too just like, ‘Ah, well it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable.’ Like, no. We played a good game. We’ve got a lot of things to get better at. But that’s all it is. We’re going to get better at them for next week so we can play better. But we’re going to enjoy this win.”

It was a pretty good day for the Georgia defense as well…as they held Auburn to just 10 first downs and under 260 total yards.

There was another rivalry matchup to be decided in Georgia this week- as the Georgia Southern Eagles traveled to Atlanta to face Georgia State.

Those turnovers doom the Eagles in Atlanta. Southern falls tonight 41-33, their third straight loss to Georgia State.

Four turnovers doom the Eagles tonight in Atlanta. Southern falls tonight 41-33, their third straight loss to Georgia State.

The Eagles are back home next week to host James Madison.

It was homecoming on the Marsh- Savannah State hosting Virginia Lynchburg at T.A. Wright Stadium…

Pick it up 3rd quarter, tied at 7- the Tiger special teams makes a play…the punt blocked and recovered by SSU….it would set up a short score to make it 14-7 Tigers…

Later in the 3rd Jadon Adams stays alive under pressure and hits Da’Shun Mitchell in the back of the end zone…the one handed snag makes it 21-7…

It’s a happy homecoming for SSU- they win it 28-14... The Tigers are 3-3 and visit Clark Atlanta next week.

The chapel bell rings in victory tonight in Athens- the Dawgs winners 42-10 over Auburn to improve to 6-0 on the season. Kirby Smart and Georgia will host Vanderbilt next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.