Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be back in the 50 to 60s for most. Throughout the day, I’ll for partly sunny to partly cloudy skies all around the area as highs top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Regardless, it’ll still be a great weekend for any outdoor plans you might have! If you have any beach plans, I’m looking for cooler water with temps in the lower-70s. Outside of that, it’ll still be excellent conditions with light waves and pleasant temps.

Going into the work week, high temps should remain in the lower-80s to upper-70s through midweek. During this time, we’ll look for a few isolated rain chances. However, these should remain along the coast.

Then, widespread storm chances move in later in the week with our next cold front late Wednesday through Thursday. This will cool our temps back into the mid to lower-70s throughout the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.