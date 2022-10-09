Sky Cams
Dylan’s Sunday Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -For the rest of this evening, I’ll look for a few pop-up shower chances in our northern areas as temps drop into the mid-60s by midnight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be back in the 50 to 60s for most. We’ll start the day off with more patchy fog around the area. so, be sure to give yourself a little extra time for your commute.

Throughout the day, I’ll for partly sunny to partly cloudy skies all around the area as highs topping out back in the upper-70s to lower-80s. This will be our general weather through at least mid-week, with patchy each morning and a few pop-up chances each afternoon.

Then, widespread storm chances move in later in the week with our next cold front beginning late Wednesday through Thursday. This feature will cool our temps back into the mid to lower-70s throughout the upcoming weekend. It should be another perfect fall weather for any outdoor activities you might have planned.

