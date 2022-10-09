Fatal 3 vehicle crash shut down Talmadge Bridge Sunday morning

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A fatal three-vehicle crash shutdown the Talmadge Bridge early Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on US 17 a little after 5 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road, hit a concrete barrier and spun out into the middle of the road.

Then, officials say a Nissan pickup truck, also traveling northbound, and a Chevy pickup truck traveling southbound on US 17 both struck the Jetta that was in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Nissan pickup truck were not injured.

The driver of the Chevy pickup truck was taken to a local hospital.

This accident caused the Talmadge Bridge to be shutdown for a few hours Sunday morning. It has since reopened.

