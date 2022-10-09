Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours.

Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for a good cause.

There were 12 gardens to tour this year and a suggested $20.00 donation to buy a ticket.

All that money will go towards One Love Animal Rescue and Friends of the Coastal Garden.

Ken Lentz, Spokesperson for Savannah Garden Tours, says, the idea all started with a friend of his admiring a garden.

“A friend of mine, Mark, was kind of working in someone’s garden and thought, ‘Oh, how beautiful this is.’ And wanted to share it with other people, and kind of got the idea of, let’s showcase some homes and raise some money for some charities. Last year was our first year, this is our second year, the event has gotten so much bigger.”

This year, there was a marketplace, food trucks and pop up food stands and puppies on site available for adoption.

The proceeds will be split 50/50 between One Love Animal Rescue and Friends of the Coastal Garden.

