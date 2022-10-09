Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park.

It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands.

“It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore so to see the arts being supported like this, it means a lot,” Music Store Manager Adina Hershkowitz said.

Under a picture perfect sunset crowds enjoyed selections from famous film soundtracks in a setting unique to the Hostess City.

Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada: “One of the great things about movie music is the moment that you hear it, you remember the first time you heard this movie and it just kind of transports you back to that history and memory. So, we’re hoping to share those favorite moments with everyone at the concert.”

From Star Wars to ET to even... some holiday classics.

Film lovers took in songs from their favorite films...while also bringing those films to life.

With help from some familiar WTOC faces winners from this year’s picnic competition were announced during the performance.

Entries were encouraged to follow this year’s theme of “Movies in Concert”.

This year’s winners brought agent double-O seven from the big screen right to the heart of Savannah.

“When you think of great music and movies, immediately your mind goes to James Bond. It was either or Star Wars. Can you see us as Star Wars? No,” Competition Contestant Carol Miller

And while some were enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred, most were just excited to back at this Savannah tradition.

“In one word: Freedom. Just being able to get out again after, you know, the pandemic and everything and being in the house and being cooped up. Just being able to get out and just socialize with people.”

With the philharmonic once again filling the park.

