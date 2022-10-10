16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to high school football game

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A teen has been detained after bringing a gun to the Whale Branch Football stadium Friday night.

Beaufort county deputies were patrolling around 10 when they saw the 16-year-old drop something then try to hide it.

They detained him when he dropped it again and then they saw that it was a handgun.

The teen ran away but the school gave officials his identity and address.

{4} Police then went to his home where he was arrested and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

He’s charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

