16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to high school football game

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A teen has been detained after bringing a gun to the Whale Branch Football stadium Friday night.

Beaufort county deputies were patrolling around 10 when they saw the 16-year-old drop something then try to hide it.

They detained him when he dropped it again and then they saw that it was a handgun.

The teen ran away but the school gave officials his identity and address.

Police then went to his home where he was arrested and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

He’s charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

