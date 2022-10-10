Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A piece of the November ballot has been cemented in Beaufort County, as a local referendum had the details finalized in the last week.

For referendums like this one, the state requires all details be ironed out before it gets to voters. That’s what county council did last week, outlining who will decide how the potential 100 million dollars gets spent if this passes in November.

”The committee is made up of elected leaders and citizens who will decide where the money is spent and vet all the projects,” Beaufort County PIO Christopher Ophardt said.

As we’ve reported in the past, those Greenspace funds would come in through an additional 1% sales tax over 2 years. The county says there are three priorities with this money the first being to create or improve passive parks.

”The second thing is buying down development rights, so instead of having 800 homes in a track it could be down to 600 or whatever the developer and the county agree to. Finally is just preserving space that cannot be developed and will always stay natural.”

That preservation is something the county keeps top of mind, especially they say, as it continues to grow.

The details of the committee are secured, this referendum will officially be on the ballot for Beaufort County voters in less than a month.

From that point, we’ll just have to wait and see if it passes or not.

