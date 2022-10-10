Bulloch Co. residents to discuss community development with commissioners

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeowners in Southern Bulloch County will meet with commissioners today to talk about their worries of over-development in their community.

The planned electric vehicle plant in Northern Bryan County will sit just a few miles from these folks and they worry residential development won’t be too far behind.

The property owners have been collecting signatures on a petition to ask commissioners to intervene. They say the county had a long term land use plan.

But, they feel commissioners are dismissing that plan in trying to accommodate the anticipated growth and development of subdivisions to handle people moving in to the area.

Back in the summer, commissioners approved a temporary moratorium on rezoning requests for that portion of the county. But that will run out in a few months.

As for this meeting, it starts at 5:30 p.m.

