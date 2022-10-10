Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Commission to apply for grant removing railroad crossings

By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners are working to secure federal grant money to get rid of railroad crossings.

“Some railroads we’ll eliminate all together, some crossings all together, some we will build over them.”

Many people in Chatham and surrounding counties know exactly what it’s like to be waiting, for what feels like forever, at railroad for a train to pass by.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says they’re working to fix that.

One of the proposed diagrams to get rid of some railroad crossings in Garden City shows the railroad on Hwy 21 that leaves many cars backed up.

As the railroad typically crosses here, it’ll be redirected and those railroads being rerouted will get rid of about 9 railroad crossings in Garden City.

Chairman Ellis says the county is also designing a flyover that would be built over the railroad crossing on President Street.

He says they’ve gotten several complaints from residents being stalled at a railroad crossings for more than 40 minutes.

“That’s what sparked this whole thing. Not only did I hear it but folks at the port heard it,” said Chairman Ellis.

Ellis says the county is working with multiple agencies to apply for a federal railroad elimination grant within the next month.

He estimates the project will costs $250 million in total with the county footing about $75 million of the bill and the rest being covered by state and federal grants.

“We’ve been working with port staff, county staff as well as staff from CSX to find out how we could better utilize the federal grants that are coming in,” said Chairman Ellis.

He says the project could be done in about 5 to 6 years, if the Transportation Special Purpose Local Sales Tax or TSPLOST passes, which is on your ballot this November. If it TSPLOST fails, he says the project could take longer.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
A fatal three-vehicle crash shutdown the Talmadge Bridge early Sunday morning.
Fatal 3 vehicle crash shut down Talmadge Bridge Sunday morning
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah

Latest News

Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community
Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community
THE News at 6
Chatham County Commission to apply for grant removing railroad crossings
Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County
Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County
Beaufort County greenspace
Beaufort County greenspace tax details finalized
THE News at 5
Bulloch Co. residents to discuss community development with commissioners