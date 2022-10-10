Chatham County leaders proclaiming Oct. 9 as Firefighter Memorial Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional day at Savannah Fire headquarters. The department hosting its annual ceremony for firefighters who died in the line of duty.

It starts with the reading of name then is followed by the ringing of a bell.

And is finished with a rose-laying.

“I’m here honoring my father. It’s so important that we come here every year to make sure to keep his memories alive and let no one forget about him,” Attendee Samantha Simmons said.

Samantha Simmons says her father firefighter Norman Simmons died in 1991 after battling a church fire.

She was among other families that laid a rose at the base of the Fallen Firefighters Monument.

Fire officials read the names of the 27 firefighters from four area counties who have died in the line of duty throughout department history.

“I’m walking and I’m thinking about him. I’m seeing him in my mind and just his sacrifice,” Simmons said.

It’s part of an annual ceremony hosted by the Savannah-Chatham County Fire Chief’s Association that brings together departments from across the area to recognize the service of fallen firefighters.

“There’s an importance that we put on to honor the people that lead the way for us and that gave their life to the fire profession. That’s an honor that, as firefighters, we put a lot of pride in,” Interim Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen said.

Firefighters say the ceremony provides a way to gain support.

“When things happen, we give an outpouring to any department in the area and they do the same for us. It’s a brotherhood that you can’t describe in words.

And for Simmons it’s a chance to keep her father’s memory alive and share his sacrifice with her family’s younger generation.

“He didn’t get a chance to meet his grandchildren. And so, that’s what I’m thinking about when I’m walking up there and saying, ‘Daddy, I’m going to represent you every year.”

A community coming together giving the last bell to those who gave their communities so much.

Savannah mayor Van Johnson was also at today’s ceremony.

He along with Chatham County leaders proclaimed Oct. 9 2022 as Firefighter Memorial Day in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.