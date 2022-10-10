Commissioners working to apply for grant money to remove railroad crossings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners are working to secure federal grant money to get rid of railroad crossings.

“Some railroads we’ll eliminate all together, some crossings all together, some we will build over them.”

Many people in Chatham and surrounding counties know exactly what it’s like to be waiting, for what feels like forever, at railroad for a train to pass by.

Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says they’re working to fix that.

One of the proposed diagrams to get rid of some railroad crossings in Garden City shows the railroad on Hwy 21 that leaves many cars backed up.

As the railroad typically crosses here, it’ll be redirected and those railroads being rerouted will get rid of about 9 railroad crossings in Garden City.

Chairman Ellis says the county is also designing a flyover that would be built over the railroad crossing on President Street.

He says they’ve gotten several complaints from residents being stalled at a railroad crossings for more than 40 minutes.

“That’s what sparked this whole thing. Not only did I hear it but folks at the port heard it,” said Chairman Ellis.

Ellis says the county is working with multiple agencies to apply for a federal railroad elimination grant within the next month.

He estimates the project will costs $250 million in total with the county footing about $75 million of the bill and the rest being covered by state and federal grants.

“We’ve been working with port staff, county staff as well as staff from CSX to find out how we could better utilize the federal grants that are coming in,” said Chairman Ellis.

He says the project could be done in about 5 to 6 years, if the Transportation Special Purpose Local Sales Tax or TSPLOST passes, which is on your ballot this November. If it TSPLOST fails, he says the project could take longer.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.