Fueling the community charity tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools.

And for a decade now, that program has been additionally supported by a golf tournament.

Even though the tournament was held at a different location this year, the money it raises is still being put back into education.

Check it out.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.