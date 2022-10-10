Sky Cams
Fueling the community charity tournament

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years the Parker’s Fueling the Community Program has supported education in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by donating a portion of every gallon of gas sold at Parker’s stores on the first Wednesday of every month to schools.

And for a decade now, that program has been additionally supported by a golf tournament.

Even though the tournament was held at a different location this year, the money it raises is still being put back into education.

