Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, your calendar might say it is Columbus Day, but some states and local governments are recognizing the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Back in history class for many, students learned that Christopher Columbus was credited with discovering America. Now, in more recent years there is more acknowledgement of the people that were here first, recognizing that Indigenous history is American history.

For the second time in the country’s history, the President of the United States has released a proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day saying “we honor the sovereignty, resilience and immense contributions that Native Americans made to the world.”

But it’s not just here in the US, Sociology Professor at Georgia Southern, Ned Rinalducci says this shift is happening all over the world. “It’s 2022 now and we look at history with clearer eyes and we can see that Columbus’ legacy and the things Columbus brought to the new world, slavery, oppression, disease…so Indigenous Peoples’ Day has become sort of a way to rectify everything that was wrong with celebrating someone and an event that lead to so much suffering by Indigenous Peoples,” Rinalducci said.

He says when talking with your kids about the day, you can still start with the history of Christopher Columbus but also introduce them to the history of indigenous people and why we now recognize them today.

Columbus Day is still recognized as the federal holiday but here in Georgia, more and more cities are recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day, including the city of Savannah.

