Legal claim available for those exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have heard advertisements on the radio or on TV about Camp Lejeune.

If you don’t know, it’s a Marine Corps base in North Carolina.

There was contaminated drinking water on the base between 1953 and 1987 and if you were exposed to that water, you could have a legal claim.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which was just signed into law in August, allows people who were exposed to toxic chemicals at Camp Lejeune to file a lawsuit against the United States government.

Those chemicals are known to have caused several kinds of cancer, birth defects, and Parkinson’s disease, among other things.

The new federal act opened the door for people to file claims that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to under North Carolina state law.

Joe Mulherin, a Savannah injury lawyer, says his firm started taking cases when the act passed.

He said they’re working with people that have been directly affected, or people seeking justice on behalf of their loved ones that have died- and that they were surprised just how many people around here have come forward saying they were affected.

“We were surprised, and obviously that’s a long period of time and that’s a pretty big base, so I guess the pool of affected people is large, and we were kind of taken by surprise with that, the number of people. We’re just a two person firm in Savannah and we’re not doing all the heavy, heavy advertising these other bigger firms are and we’re getting a number of calls just in this area. So it’s a big problem. ”

Mulherin adds that there is a statute of limitations on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, so if you think you have a claim you should get in touch with a lawyer sooner rather than later.

