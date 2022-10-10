Sky Cams
Making meatballs with Graffito

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get your aprons on. We’re cooking up some meatballs with Graffito.

Here’s a list of ingredients:

Yield: About six pounds

2.5 pounds ground beef

2.5 pounds ground pork

½ large onion small dice

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot minced

½ bunch parsley

1 cup parmesan

½ cup heavy cream

2 slices gluten free bread

2 each whole egg

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • For this recipe you will need a half sheet pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  • In a large bowl combine onion, garlic, shallots, parsley, basil, parmesan and ground meat. Thoroughly mix each ingredient until well incorporated.
  • When the first ingredients are mixed add bread crumbs, eggs, heavy cream, salt and pepper. Continue to mix until the cream is fully incorporated with the ground meat. Do not over mix your meatballs or the texture will be tough when baked.
  • Roll meatball mix into 3-ounce balls. Line meatballs into lines of five each onto the sheet tray. Place into oven and bake for 25-30 minutes. Using a thermometer check that meatballs reach a temperature of 165 degrees.
  • These meatballs can be made up to 3 days ahead. Or it can be frozen in zip lock bags for up to 1 month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

