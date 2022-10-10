Mild week, cooler this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Monday morning with low temperature in the low to mid 60s at daybreak.

We're watching some patchy fog develop this morning, especially south and west of Savannah. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/uJ5RB3D6Iv — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 10, 2022

Fog is most likely inland and will begin lifting an hour or so after sunrise in areas that it had developed. We’ll have a light northeasterly breeze during the morning, with an onshore wind remaining during the afternoon. Highs top out about 80 degrees, but some of us will remain in the upper 70s.

A similar forecast presents itself on Tuesday with morning lows in the low to mid 60s, patchy morning fog and highs in the upper 70s. This will be another good day for outdoor activities.

Wednesday starts out with the chance for patchy inland fog, followed by highs in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches on Wednesday, with the chance of rain increasing ahead of the front.

Although timing will need to be fine-tuned, Thursday looks to hold our best chance of rain this week as the front moves across the area.

Drier and cooler air filters in behind Thursday’s front. This will lead us into a nice weekend with highs in the mid 70s and morning lows closer to 50 degrees.

The tropics are relatively quiet, with Tropical Storm Julia moving into the pacific waters off the coast of Nicaragua.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

