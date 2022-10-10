Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mild week, cooler this weekend!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Monday morning with low temperature in the low to mid 60s at daybreak.

Fog is most likely inland and will begin lifting an hour or so after sunrise in areas that it had developed. We’ll have a light northeasterly breeze during the morning, with an onshore wind remaining during the afternoon. Highs top out about 80 degrees, but some of us will remain in the upper 70s.

A similar forecast presents itself on Tuesday with morning lows in the low to mid 60s, patchy morning fog and highs in the upper 70s. This will be another good day for outdoor activities.

Wednesday starts out with the chance for patchy inland fog, followed by highs in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches on Wednesday, with the chance of rain increasing ahead of the front.

Although timing will need to be fine-tuned, Thursday looks to hold our best chance of rain this week as the front moves across the area.

Drier and cooler air filters in behind Thursday’s front. This will lead us into a nice weekend with highs in the mid 70s and morning lows closer to 50 degrees.

The tropics are relatively quiet, with Tropical Storm Julia moving into the pacific waters off the coast of Nicaragua.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
A fatal three-vehicle crash shutdown the Talmadge Bridge early Sunday morning.
Fatal 3 vehicle crash shut down Talmadge Bridge Sunday morning
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Sunday Forecast
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
Live weather
Jamie's live weather
McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery
McIntosh Co. landscaper helps with Hurricane Ian recovery