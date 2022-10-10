Sky Cams
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

The 2018 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.
The 2018 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill.

It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend.

Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city leaders are also hoping for a big economic boost.

With nearly one hundred vendors 30 for food alone organizers for this year’s festival are hoping to reel in some big crowds.

“The carnival will be open. You’re getting the first taste of all the food and shopping with arts and crafts, drinks and live music. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

It’s an event that puts Richmond Hill in the spotlight and brings people in from all over..

“We collected a good bit of data last year and there aren’t many states that weren’t represented in our ticket base. So, it’s really cool to see that Richmond Hill is on the map.”

“I’ve attended every seafood fest since they started and it’s grown every year.”

Robbie Ward is a city councilmember and lifelong resident.

He says that not only is the seafood fest a good boost for the city’s chamber of commerce…but also an opportunity for businesses..

“We get a lot of people here that get to see Richmond Hill for the first time and hopefully they’ll spend some money outside of the seafood festival around town, which helps our local businesses.”

He says planning for this event is a months-long effort with 20,000 people expected in the area over the three-day festival.

“We don’t just start planning it last week. We’ve been planning for 6 months, 8 months. Our number one focus is safety. Our police work hard. Our firefighters work hard, and they really buy into it. It’s a community thing and they want it to be safe.”

On top of seafood options visitors can also expect cocktail tastings and live music.

“Who doesn’t live cocktails, live music and good food? So, come join us.”

The festival’s gates open at 5 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

