Public meetings held to discuss land development with Gullah Geechee community

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - As the town of Hilton Head plans to further develop a big plot of land on the island, one community is making sure their voice is a part the conversation.

Two separate public meetings were held Monday to inform members of the native island community about the town’s plans for the mid-island tract.

It’s a big piece of land that includes a bunch of historic neighborhoods, so Gullah leaders hosted the town’s consultant and gave feedback.

“Just to make sure that the native islanders and people that are apart of the culture are recognized, celebrated, and embraced,” said Chairman Lavon Stevens, with the Gullah Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force.

Community members pointed out that as this land gets developed, the flexibility in land ownership remains paramount.

“We want people to be able to use their properties and get the best and highest use of their properties if they want to develop.”

The consultant explains the plan is to create walkable, mixed-use communities and Stevens says in the native island perspective, they’re keeping a seat at the table.

“The town of Hilton Head recognized the Gullah Geechee culture as something they wanted to preserve and make it a number one priority so we’re trying to make sure we keep that in front of them.”

All the feedback from today’s meetings will be presented to the town’s planning commission on October 19th and after that to town council on November 1st.

