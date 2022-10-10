Savannah Ghost Pirates open first training camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates will drop the puck for the team’s inaugural season in less than two weeks. Today, on ice preparations for that season began.

The Savannah Civic Center was filled with the sound of professional hockey Monday morning as the Savannah Ghost Pirates opened up their very first training camp.

It was a fast and physical first practice as the players and coaches that will make up the first team in Ghost Pirates history hit the ice.

“I thought we looked really good. Obviously, there’s always going to be some rust starting off day one, but I think for the most part, guys were working hard,” said Spencer Naas.

Working hard and fast and not just at the hockey stuff.

For most of these players it’s a whole new set of teammates which means trying to build chemistry along the way.

“Names are on the back of the helmets just to make sure everybody knows who’s who,” said Mackenzie Dwyer.

“It’s new for the coaches, new for the players. we’re all trying to get used to each other. but that’s kind of the exciting part too,” said Naas.

With just twelve days until the first regular season game in franchise history, the team admits everything is being done with a sense of urgency.

“We’re starting fast and we’re going to be getting going as quick as we can so we can have a good start for the fans,” said Dwyer.

“I thought the guys were really coachable today, really plugged in. Tomorrow will be another tell tale as far as they’ll be a little tired. But that’s ok. We’ll fight through that as well,” said Rick Bennett.

Now, the countdown is on for the team’s very first regular season game: October 22 on the road at Greenville.

