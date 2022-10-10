Several voter’s eligibility challenged at Chatham Co. Board of Registrars meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow is the last day for Georgians to register to vote but some are worried other residents aren’t registered properly.

The Chatham County Board of Registrars had a special called meeting today for a hearing that challenged several people’s eligibility to vote.

The chairman for the Board of Registrars said they’ve had more people challenging other people’s voting registration eligibility in the past two years. During today’s meeting a resident challenged the voting eligibility of nearly 100 people.

Some people who were being challenged have a residence listed as a P.O. Box instead of an address or residential information was missing all together.

He says some people also put their mailing address where their residential address should go.

Chairman Colin McRae says it’s important your address is correct because ballots for local elections are based on where you live.

He says to resolve the challenges made today, the registrars office will send out notices to people who need to fix their registration.

“The people who have incomplete address information are going to need to show it in order to be able to vote and there’s very few of those, but they would have received notices at their mailing address asking that we need your information on your residential address. As soon as they provide that, they are available and eligible to vote,” said Chairman McRae.

The last day to register to vote in Chatham County is tomorrow. McRae says it’s best to do so by the end of the business day by coming to the Board of Elections or emailing them.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.